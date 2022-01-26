Championship Side Targeted Manchester City Striker Liam Delap Last Summer - Concerns Over Adaptability Rule Out January Move

Manchester City will most likely be reluctant to loan out Liam Delap this month, as former suitors West Brom seek urgent recruitment in the centre-forward position this month, according to a new report.

Liam Delap looked set to make his breakthrough in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City first team squad at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, with several factors working in the young Englishman's favour.

With Sergio Aguero departing club for Barcelona, and their failure to sign a replacement, Delap looked poised to be on the cards for a step-up in game time on the pitch, after only making three appearances in the 2020/21 season.

Unfortunately for the 18-year-old, the early parts of the ongoing campaign have been riddled by various injuries, seeing the youngster make only four appearances between Manchester City's U21 and U23 squads.

While Liam Delap looks poised for a future in the first team, plenty of football league clubs in England have been circling in an effort to take the teenager on loan.

Most recently, The Athletic have revealed that West Bromwich Albion 'weighed up' a move for Delap in the summer, but there would be concerns this month that an 18-year-old would take too long to get up to speed in the Championship.

To compound that, with Delap's return from injury, the Etihad club were reluctant to loan him out this month in an effort to see the striker get back into the groove in training with fellow academy stars such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

The good news for Delap is that Manchester City appear reluctant to send players out on loan if they view them as viable options in Pep Guardiola's senior team further down the line, preferring to have them develop in training.

