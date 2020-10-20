Changes made to squad as Man City reveal Champions League player lists

This week, the Champions League returns with the group stages set to kick off across both Tuesday and Wednesday. Manchester City will look to finally get their hands on the 'big-eared' trophy that has escaped them since the club first broke into the competition in 2011.

The Manchester City squad for the group stage has been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by the Manchester Evening News. It is important to remember that UEFA have asked each club to register an A-list squad of 25 players, but they also want a B-list made up of players under the age of 21.

The A-list squad confirmed by Manchester City consists of the usual first-team names, with no major faces missing other than the younger first-team starts that are subsequently included in the B-list:

Ederson, Steffen, Carson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, KDB, Bernardo, Torres, Fernandinho; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero.

B-list squad:

Trafford, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Foden, Doyle, Bernabe, Palmer, Nmecha.

Manchester City take on FC Porto in the opening game of Group C on Wednesday night, before turning their attention towards other group rivals in the form of French side Marseille and Greek outfit Olympiakos.

