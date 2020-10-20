SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Changes made to squad as Man City reveal Champions League player lists

Adam Booker

This week, the Champions League returns with the group stages set to kick off across both Tuesday and Wednesday. Manchester City will look to finally get their hands on the 'big-eared' trophy that has escaped them since the club first broke into the competition in 2011.

The Manchester City squad for the group stage has been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by the Manchester Evening News. It is important to remember that UEFA have asked each club to register an A-list squad of 25 players, but they also want a B-list made up of players under the age of 21.

EkyN4A6XUAEQOrg
(Photo by Manchester City)

The A-list squad confirmed by Manchester City consists of the usual first-team names, with no major faces missing other than the younger first-team starts that are subsequently included in the B-list:

Ederson, Steffen, Carson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, KDB, Bernardo, Torres, Fernandinho; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero.

B-list squad:

Trafford, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Foden, Doyle, Bernabe, Palmer, Nmecha.

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (1)

Manchester City take on FC Porto in the opening game of Group C on Wednesday night, before turning their attention towards other group rivals in the form of French side Marseille and Greek outfit Olympiakos.

-----

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"There's nobody better to learn off. He will have a good future at City..." - FC Porto vs Manchester City (Ask The Opposition w/ FCPortoGlobal)

Manchester City welcome Portuguese giants FC Porto to the Etihad Stadium for their first game in this seasons Champions League. To get their thoughts on the tie - as well as everything FC Porto at the moment - we spoke to @FCPortoGlobal on Twitter.

harryasiddall

Rodri and Gundogan midfield to return - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City are set to face the reigning Primeira Liga champions FC Porto in their opening Champions League fixture on Wednesday evening at the Etihad Stadium. Here’s our predicted side as the Blues look to get their European ventures off to a winning start...

Rob Milarvie

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs FC Porto (Champions League)

The 2020/21 Champions League season will get underway for Manchester City on Wednesday night as they welcome FC Porto to the Etihad Stadium.

Danny Lardner

"I had the feeling we were close to winning the Champions League..." - Ruben Dias and Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs FC Porto)

The Champions League is back! It only feels like yesterday we were left devastated after a quarter-final defeat at the hands of Lyon in last seasons competition. Here's everything Pep and Ruben had to say when they faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

Man City 'open' to welcoming back club legend in non-playing position following retirement

Manchester City are 'open' to welcoming Pablo Zabaleta back to the Etihad Stadium in a non-playing position, following the Argentine's retirement from the game last week, as per the latest reports in England.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'draw a line' under incident involving star striker

Manchester City have ‘drawn a line’ under the incident with striker Sergio Aguero and assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Sam Puddephatt

Leaked: 2021/2022 Man City kit details

Yes, it's only October and we're barely even up and running in the 2020/21 season, however the first primitive details surrounding the 2021/2022 PUMA-produced Manchester City kit range have emerged on Monday night.

Freddie Pye

"I adapt to what the team needs from me." - Bernardo Silva discusses his role in the Man City side

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has recently said that he is ‘happy’ with his many various playing positions whilst being managed by Guardiola.

Sam Puddephatt

Official verdict on controversial Sergio Aguero moment from Man City vs Arsenal revealed

Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal featured a controversial moment involving Sergio Aguero and a match official that sparked a heated debate on social media.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

RobFielding

Raheem Sterling hails Sergio Aguero for changing Man City’s game against Arsenal

Raheem Sterling’s early goal guided Manchester City to a tense and narrow 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The match-winner, however, credited Sergio Aguero’s return to the squad as being crucial to the win.

Shruti Sadbhav