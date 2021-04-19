Chelsea and Man City "basically given the option" as additional details over European Super League progression comes to light

Chelsea and Manchester City were informed that the new European Super League was going ahead last week, according to the latest information to emerge on the matter on Monday evening.

As the hours roll by, more and more information appears to be shared on the developing situation surrounding what is a landmark moment in football history, as the game is divided into those in favour of what is dubbed the ESL and those who oppose the plans.

Additional information from Matt Law of the Telegraph on Monday night has revealed that Chelsea and Manchester City, who some believe were the last to throw their names into the six clubs from the English top-flight joining the European Super League, were informed that the competition was going ahead last week.

Law continues by highlighting that both Manchester City and Chelsea were "basically given the option" of getting on board with the European Super League plans, or risk being left behind entirely.

It is reaffirmed, as previously expected by some, that neither club were the drivers of the plan, and that is understood in some corners to fall heavily on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

From the side of Manchester City, there has still been no comment from any senior member of the club's hierarchy, the management, or any of the players. The logical assumption to defend the latter two would be that they are under strict legal obligations given their status as employees of the football club.

However, in other corners of football, Monday saw several high-profile names speaking openly about the threat of a European Super League, including former Manchester United and now PSG midfielder, Ander Herrera, as well as former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

