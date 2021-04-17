Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals details and conversation of a dinner with Man City's Pep Guardiola

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up about a dinner that he and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had in Munich nearly seven years ago.

At the time, the two world-renowned coaches were direct rivals for Bundesliga honours, when Pep Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich, and Thomas Tuchel was at the helm of Borussia Dortmund.

Once again, the two managers find themselves competing for trophies, this time in the form of an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday evening.

The German coach recently revealed that the pair talked tactics among other things, before admitting that he has been a student of Pep Guardiola’s managerial ways ever since.

“We had dinner and if you go out with Pep, why not talk about football? What else is there to talk about for me? For me he was a huge influence”, said Tuchel.

He continued, “We started to talk about tactics and it was nice. It was about positions on the field and what he did with Barcelona.”

Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola have faced off five times as a managers, and the Catalan coach has come out on top all five times.

Tuchel said, “It’s not the ultimate test but it’s the highest level. Bayern Munich with Hansi Flick and City with Pep are the benchmark.”

“When Pep was at Bayern, almost every game was a lesson for me. Later I had the opportunity to play against him. It was not always a pleasure.”

Chelsea have come to life ever since the arrival of the German boss earlier this year, in the wake of club legend Frank Lampard’s sacking in January.

Not only are both clubs alive in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League, they will face off once again for domestic honours, and in particular, the Premier League over the coming seasons.

