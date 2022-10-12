Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Former Manchester City Scout In Key Role

Chelsea are expected to appoint Manchester City's former scout and head of youth recruitment as their director of football, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Chelsea's long search for a new director of football could finally be coming to an end courtesy of a former Manchester City scout and head of youth recruitment. 

The Blues have been without an official director of football for several months after new owner Todd Boehly relieved Marina Granovskaia of her duties. 

The London club have been linked with a variety of replacements to take up the role including RB Leipzig's Christopher Freund, Leeds United's Victor Orta and Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber

It appears that Chelsea's search for a new director has now led them to a former Manchester City scout and head of youth recruitment. 

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Boehly is keen on bringing former City man and current Southampton head of recruitment Joe Shields to Stamford Bridge. 

It seems as if an appointment could be likely, with the Italian journalist stating that the club are 'closing in' on an agreement with the Southampton man. 

Shields has only been with his current employers for three months after leaving The Cityzens in the summer but has already impressed in his short spell with the Saints. 

Shields was responsible for bringing the highly rated Armel Bella-Kotchap to the club, alongside Romeo Lavia, who he also signed for City while working in their academy. 

Thanks to his connections at The Etihad, Shields also signed Gavin Bazunu, Sam Edozie and Juan Larios from his former employers. 

The signing of Lavia could have been one of the major factors in Chelsea's interest. The Blues launched an audacious £50million bid for the Belgian at the end of the transfer window and are believed to be huge admirers of the youngster, despite his relative lack of experience. 

While it is true that The Cityzens have a buy-back clause in place for Lavia and retain the first refusal on any transfer, it would be no surprise to see Chelsea go back in for the midfielder if they are to appoint the man who brought him to his two previous clubs. 

It will now be interesting to see if Shields plans on using his City connections once more at his new club if he is to be appointed. 

