Chelsea COVID-19 Update: The Latest on Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea have seen a number of first-team players enter isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their heavyweight Premier League battle with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

Manchester City will have the opportunity to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, should they see off a wounded Chelsea side who have drawn four of their previous five top-flight games either sides of the New Year.

Like most clubs in the division, Thomas Tuchel's side have had struggles with injuries and COVID-19 following a recent surge in cases across the league, though they have hardly been convincing on the pitch despite boasting one of the strongest squads in Europe.

Following a comfortable win over Chesterfield in the FA Cup third-round on Saturday, the European champions will contest the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Tottenham in mid-week, before making the trip to Manchester on Saturday.

Ahead of City's league clash with the west Londoners, City Xtra provide the latest on Covid-related concerns within the Chelsea camp.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed ahead of Chelsea's win against Tottenham on Thursday evening that Thiago Silva had tested positive for COVID-19, which saw the 37-year-old miss the cup tie.

However, Thiago's wife Belle Silva revealed in an Instagram story on Saturday that the Brazil international has since returned a negative test, which could put him in contention for the return leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Tottenham on Wednesday.

N'Golo Kante was also absent from the matchday squad against Tottenham after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the space of four months, as confirmed by Tuchel in his pre-match press conference last week.

However, according to Football.London, the Frenchman could be back in contention against Antonio Conte's side after not being hit 'too hard' by the effects of the coronavirus.

It remains to be seen whether Silva and Kante - two of Chelsea's most crucial players - will be able to prove their fitness in time to feature against Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are facing a COVID-19 crisis of their own, with 21 members of the first-team bubble - including manager Pep Guardiola, assistant coach Juanma Lillo and seven players - entering isolation themselves earlier this week.

Regardless of the potential absentees last season's Champions League finalists could have to cope with, it will surely be a breathtaking encounter between arguably the best sides in the division in 2021 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

