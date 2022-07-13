Skip to main content

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Makes Bizarre Erling Haaland Comparison

Manchester City's main summer signing has been the big monstrous centre forward that is Erling Haaland for a fee of £51 million from Borussia Dortmund and many people have made their claims about the 21-year-old.

He played 88 games for the German club and remarkably scored 85 goals for the club whilst he also had a similar goal per game ratio at Red Bull Salzburg where he scored 29 goals in 27 games for the club.

Erling Haaland

Haaland at his unveiling

Even though he has that very impressive record Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has not been stressing about the arrival of the explosive forward.

When asked about him he said: "I study. I study a lot. It’s not about one striker or one team - we just have to focus on every striker, every team we play to win. It’s not because it’s Haaland.

"I look at Haaland like I look at, say, Benteke at Palace it’s not that different between Crystal Palace and City. You have to be focused because he is a striker and he can score. So I study. I study. We have our methods and I don’t need to say what they are. But I study a lot. A lot."

Benteke when he first joined the Premier League was a hit at Aston Villa and is loved amongst fans who enjoy a bit of nostalgia however when he moved to Liverpool he couldn't keep up that electric form in his one season at the club.

City fans will be hoping Haaland can keep up his form for many years.

