"Chelsea is Ma Team!" - Fans Uncover Old Tweet from Man City Star Showing Support for Premier League Rival

Fans on Twitter have uncovered an old tweet from Manchester City star Zack Steffen highlighting his support for their Premier League rivals, Chelsea.

With Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel seemingly going head-to-head once again this season for Europe's greatest prizes including the Premier League trophy, fans of their respective clubs also engage in battles online on a daily basis.

That usually takes place on Twitter, and this week, some Manchester City fans have uncovered an old tweet from one of the club's first-team stars highlighting his support for Chelsea back in 2012.

At the time, Manchester City had just established themselves as a major player in the Premier League, after winning the English top-flight title the year before courtesy of one of the most memorable moments in the history of the competition.

Zack Steffen would have been 17, and likely taking a keen interest in the Premier League and dreaming of one day making that big move from the States over to the world's greatest domestic league.

Read More

But it seems as though Steffen wasn't a fan of the Blue side of Manchester, and in fact showed plenty of support for Chelsea, as he responded to one user on Twitter: "Chelsea is ma team!!"

Unsurprisingly, fans of Manchester City have been keen to respond to the tweet from nine years ago, with some left not too pleased with the club's back-up goalkeeper and his allegiances away from the Etihad Stadium.

Some fans used it as an opportunity to criticise his positioning in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea towards the end of last season, while others took a harder stance and simply demanded an exit from the club... quite harsh.

