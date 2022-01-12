Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Considering Huge Fitness 'Gamble' in Carabao Cup Semi-Final Ahead of Man City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has put Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante in contention for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg against Tottenham on Wednesday after the pair tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Blues are set to visit the Premier League leaders to try and get a footing back into the title race, having fallen 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's men after a disappointing run of results towards the end of 2021.

Chelsea, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their fellow Champions League finalists from last season in September, have been dealing with a long list of absences since December, with Trevor Chalobah, Reece James and Ben Chilwell ruled out to face Manchester City at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have kept grinding out wins and plugging away in impressive fashion while their nearest title challengers have slipped up - with 11 consecutive Premier League victories helping them establish a significant advantage over Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ahead of the lunchtime kick-off against the west Londoners at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, City Xtra provide the latest on Covid-related concerns within the Chelsea camp.

After testing negative for COVID-19, as confirmed by his wife Belle on Instagram on Saturday, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was spotted in full training on Tuesday ahead of his side's return-leg Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

N'Golo Kante also took part in the Blues' training session at 4 PM [UK] on Tuesday, shortly after Thomas Tuchel provided an update on the pair's fitness and whether they would be fit to feature against Spurs.

The German boss has admitted that it would be a 'gamble' for Silva and Kante to feature against Tottenham - which could affect their chances of being available to face Manchester City on Saturday.

"We have to wait for last minute decisions on Thiago (Silva) and N’Golo (Kante). I don’t know (if they will play against Tottenham). We have to wait to see if they are ready in training and respond," said Tuchel, as quoted by The Athletic.

"If we do it, it’s a gamble. I’m not sure if we do it and how much responsibility we can take there.

"They are out of isolation, but they have to take cardiac tests, and test negative, and of course, Covid-tests. But there are also further protocols to follow before you can bring them (Kante and Silva) back to training.”

It remains to be seen whether Silva and Kante - two of Chelsea's most crucial players - will be risked considerably soon after recovering from COVID-19 - with a huge league game on the horizon.

Manchester City are facing a COVID-19 crisis of their own, with 21 members of the first-team bubble - including manager Pep Guardiola, assistant coach Juanma Lillo and seven players - entering isolation last week, before two additional backroom staff members tested positive this week.

Regardless of the potential absentees Chelsea and Manchester City could have to cope with, it will surely be a breathtaking encounter between arguably the best sides in the division in 2021 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

