Chelsea Star Admits Manchester City 'Set the Standards' in the Premier League

Antonio Rudiger has provided an insight from a Chelsea perspective into the difference between the London club and Manchester City in the Premier League, as part of a new interview.

While fans and pundits alike had billed the hunt for the 2021/22 Premier League title as a three-horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s side have made a mockery of the majority of pre-season predictions.

Despite both Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp’s sides having a game in hand, Manchester City have a sixteen and nine-point gap over their respective rivals prior to the weekend's fixtures.

In a new interview with the Athletic’s Simon Johnson, Chelsea's star defender Antonio Rudiger spoke about what separates Manchester City from the rest, including the London club.

“The Premier League is the toughest competition (of all) to be honest because Manchester City set a very high standard."

Rudiger continued, "Manchester City set the standards so high that at the end of the day, you just have to (keep) winning games. The only way you can get them is by winning, winning, winning."

"They’re a great side definitely. At the minute you can maybe beat Manchester City for one, two or three games, but we have to get to a point where we can go on a long marathon (like them)."

The Germany international’s honesty is also an accurate depiction of Manchester City’s dominance, as they have mastered the art of consistency while the rest of the division falters.

This season alone, Pep Guardiola’s men went on a 12-match winning streak in the league and despite a draw against Southampton ending such a run, the Premier League champions remain unbeaten in their last 14 games.

Manchester City’s incredible consistency in the league, season upon season makes them the benchmark to replicate for both players like Antonio Rudiger and teams like Chelsea going forward.

