    October 12, 2021
    Chelsea Star Mason Mount Heaps Praise on Man City Midfielder Labelled As 'Top, Top, Top Player"

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount heaped praise on Phil Foden ahead of England's World Cup Qualifiers clash against Hungary on Tuesday evening.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Foden, 21, established himself as one of the most important first-team players at the Etihad Stadium after an astonishing 2020/21 campaign, during which he registered 16 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings across all competitions.

    The Stockport-born midfielder's displays saw him claim the PFA Young Player of the Year award after a breakthrough campaign with his boyhood club, whom he helped claim their third league title in four seasons last term.

    After impressing in England's run to the final of the European Championships, Foden has made an eye-catching start to the season for club and country - as he followed up an impactful performance in City's draw against Liverpool at Anfield by running the show in England's recent 5-0 win over Andorra.

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    Ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup Qualifiers tie against Hungary on Tuesday evening, Chelsea star Mason Mount spoke highly of his fellow midfielder, who came up against the Cobham graduate in the Champions League final in May.

    "I know what Phil (Foden) is about. I’ve played against him many times," said Mount in his pre-match press-conference.

    "The passes he (Foden) sees, the passes he picks out, the way he moves with the ball - a top, top, top player. To do it on the big stage, like he’s done many times - it’s special."

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    Since recovering from a foot injury he picked up on international duty in the summer, Foden has kicked the ground running for City with two goals and two assists in six outings so far since August.

    The youngster is set to play a crucial role for Pep Guardiola's side this season, as City seek glory on all fronts without the aid of a recognised striker following Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona in June.

    Foden will be in the running to start City's league clash against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, with the Premier League champions looking to close the gap on Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the pile.

