Chelsea star snubbed Man City in favour of move to Stamford Bridge

Christian Falk has revealed that Chelsea new-boy Timo Werner turned down the opportunity to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Reportedly, Pep Guardiola called Timo Werner to try and convince him to reject Chelsea and move to Manchester, but the forward turned down the opportunity in pursuit of consistent game time under Frank Lampard.

The 24-year-old racked up an astounding return of 36 goal involvements in 34 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig last term, contributing to over a goal a game. These truly elite numbers led to Chelsea activating his release clause, and bagging themselves what seems to be a €50M bargain.

Manchester City's need for another prolific striker has been highly publicised since their Champions League exit against Lyon; so it is not a surprise that Pep Guardiola was alert to Werner's situation. However, the German played in every Bundesliga game for Leipzig last season, and - with sustained fitness - you'd expect him to rack up a similar amount of appearances for Chelsea.

Clearly, the prospect of being Chelsea's main man is what enticed the highly sought-after German to Stamford Bridge - rather than battling it out against both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in Manchester City's frontline.

