Chelsea Star Admits Manchester City Are in Pole Position for Premier League Glory

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has conceded that it will be very difficult to overtake Manchester City in the Premier League table, with the league leaders looking set to run away with the title after an incredible run of results in recent months.

Manchester City have been an unstoppable force in the English top-flight since their shock 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in October, having won each of their 12 games in the Premier League since to establish a 11-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side completed the league double over Chelsea at the weekend, as Kevin De Bruyne's resounding run and strike from outside the area sealed a crucial 1-0 victory against the European champions after a cagey first-half in the east side of Manchester.

Whilst dealing with a long list of absentees due to injury and COVID-19 since December, Chelsea have taken their foot off the gas despite making a strong start to the campaign just months after reigning supreme the Premier League champions in the Champions League final against in Porto.

In a new interview this week, Chelsea star Timo Werner has provided his thoughts on the race for the Premier League table and if his side can still catch the league leaders, who are showing no signs of complacency ahead of a visit to Southampton on Saturday.

"We still have the belief that in the Premier League it can change very quickly, but of course we also know how good (Manchester) City are, especially in the league, and when they have a lead like this, they are very hard to beat," said the Germany international, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

Werner has been heavily criticised for his profligacy in front of goal since his £45 million move to Stamford Bridge in 2020, with Chelsea often struggling to see games through despite boasting one of the strongest frontlines in Europe following the summer signing of Romelu Lukaku.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City's footing on the Premier League title only gets strengthened in the coming weeks - with Liverpool and Chelsea keen to chase down the Sky Blues, who have looked flawless and quite relentless in pursuit of their fourth league title under Pep Guardiola.

