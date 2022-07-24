Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Provides Encouraging Words For Manchester City Fans After Arsenal Defeat

Chelsea were subject to a high-profile takeover this summer and the club looked to be potential title challengers, with new owner Todd Boehly splashing the cash. However, the Blues have endured a pretty torrid pre-season tour in America, in which they lost to MLS club Charlotte FC on penalties and were battered 4-0 by rivals Arsenal last night.

This is positive news for Manchester City, who lost one of their star men in Raheem Sterling to the London club. City are looking to win their third consecutive Premier League title, so will want as few teams as possible to challenge them for the number one spot next season.

The Blues were totally outclassed by Arsenal and found themselves 1-0 down after just 15 minutes, thanks to a goal from former City striker Gabriel Jesus. Former Cityzens men Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling also started the game for their new clubs.

Speaking to Football. London after the defeat Tuchel was asked if he believed his side could challenge either Liverpool or City next season for the Premier League title, to which he responded: "Given our last two weeks, our game today, we should not mention the two teams in front of us.

"We got absolutely beaten by a team that does not play Champions League football next season and finished behind us. But at the moment, they seem far ahead of us."

Tuchel's comments follow Jurgen Klopp's admittance that he believes City will win the Premier League. However, whether both managers are being sincere in their comments is another issue altogether.

Klopp may have been attempting to decrease the pressure on his players ahead of the new campaign, whereas Tuchel may have been trying to make a point to his board regarding their need for new signings.

However, whatever the reasons were behind both men's comments, it is hard to disagree with their assessments. City have won the league for the last two seasons and have added even more talent to their squad this transfer window, so it was an inevitability that they would be favourites to win the title.

Despite Klopp's comments, it is likely the Cityzens will be pushed to the end once again by Liverpool, who look to have added a great striker to their ranks in Darwin Nunez. However, having beaten the Reds to the title last season, the Sky Blues will be confident of doing the same once more this season.

