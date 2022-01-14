"Chelsea Will Change Their Approach" - Pep Guardiola Responds to Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Reverse Fixture Ahead of Premier League Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting Chelsea to change their approach for their upcoming meeting in the Premier League from their defeat against the Sky Blues at Stamford Bridge in September.

Guardiola's men can extend their advantage at the top of the league with a win over the west Londoners at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, a week after their FA Cup third-round victory against Swindon Town at the County Ground.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel conceded in his pre-match press conference on Friday that his side were too passive in their approach against the Premier League champions in their meeting earlier during the season, where Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike earned all three points for Manchester City.

Tuchel went on to reveal that he has learnt his lesson from the reverse fixture, which saw Manchester City play the Champions League holders off their own patch in a crucial win against one of their main rivals for the Premier League title.

Ahead of a heavyweight battle between the top two sides in the league table on Saturday, Guardiola was asked if his side have improved even further from their triumph over the European champions in September.

"Football is every day, the last two games are not the best games we've played. It's constant evolution, there are periods you play good and you have to sustain that as long as possible. That is the test we have ahead of us," said Guardiola.

"They (Chelsea) are the champions of Europe, excellent in all departments, experienced with personality. Another test, another game to try to win, make three more points and come back in our best way."

The Manchester City manager further reflected on his side's commanding performance in their win over Tuchel's side in the reverse fixture, admitting that the upcoming game will be completely different from their most recent meeting with the Blues.

Guardiola added: "Every game is completely different. The performance (against Chelsea in September) was really good, minimising the champions of Europe when all players were fit and there.

"It was really exceptional. In that moment, we were below them (Chelsea in the Premier League table), knew the difficulties if we didn't get the points, our commitment with and without the ball was exceptional. We won unfortunately with a short margin, we couldn't score much more.

"We had three one-vs-one situations, the victory was nice. Tomorrow will be completely different, we learnt from that, we can be better especially in attack. They (Chelsea) will change their approach like their manager (Thomas Tuchel) said. They know they need points to be still there (in the title race)."

