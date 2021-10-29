Chelsea’s Jorginho Names Man City Star as His Ballon d’Or Vote

Jorginho has revealed that he would vote for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed an incredible year for club and country, as he won the Champions League with Chelsea before helping Italy on their way to European Championship glory in the summer.

Since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in 2018, Jorginho has made his name as one of the most skilled midfielders across Europe, with the former Napoli man a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

After beating fellow Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Manchester City man Kevin De Bruyne to the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, Jorginho has been named in the 30 candidates who are in the running to claim the Ballon d'Or award.

In a recent interview with ESPN Brasil, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the defensive midfielder has revealed who he would vote for, with the winner set to be announced on 29th November in Paris.

“I believe I’d vote for Kevin De Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years," said the Brazil-born star.

"For those who like football, it’s great to see him (De Bruyne) play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

De Bruyne has been arguably the best midfielder in the world since Pep Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

The Belgium international has racked up incredible attacking numbers for City, helping them become the undisputable top dogs in English football in recent seasons.

Jorginho played 76 minutes in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to City in the Premier League in September in west London, as the visitors handed a footballing lesson to the European champions on their own patch.

The Blues have made a bright start to the season following their summer acquisition of Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million from Inter Milan in the summer, as they sit top of the pile in the league with nine games played.

