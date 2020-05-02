"City appeared and showed me how things would be there!" - Man City signing reveals he snubbed Barcelona to join club

In a recent interview with ESPN Brazil, Manchester City's newest signing Yan Couto reveals why he snubbed Barcelona for the bright lights of Manchester.

Brazilian defender Yan Couto was on the brink of joining Barcelona from Coritiba at the start of 2020, but an intervention from Pep Guardiola changed Couto's mind.

Despite fears of going out on loan straight away if he joined Manchester City, Guardiola ensured Couto he had a bright future at the club.

"I had a good conversation with Barcelona - I thought I would go there. But then Manchester City appeared and showed me how things would be there.

At first, they wanted to loan me out straight away, but then I spoke with Guardiola he told me that I would do preseason with the first team and from there it would depend on me. Guardiola was very attentive and said that he was really happy I was coming to the club. It was the best decision for me."

The 17-year-old was set to arrive at the Etihad Campus in July for pre-season, but the coronavirus pandemic may have brought a halt to his move to England.

