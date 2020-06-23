City Xtra
"'City cannot catch us' or whatever, that's complete b******s." - Jurgen Klopp discusses the title run-in

harryasiddall

As Liverpool are now just six points away from their first Premier League title in 30 years, with the possibility of clinching it at the Etihad Stadium becoming a real possibility, however Jurgen Klopp is not getting too far ahead of himself.

In his latest press conference before taking on Crystal Palace this week, Klopp was asked whether he's been keeping an eye on Manchester City's results or just concentrating on his games ahead. His response was emphatic:

"You can make something bad of this, what I said, or you make a big headline - 'City cannot catch us' or whatever, that's complete bollocks." 

liverpool-v-man-city-fa-community-shield (2)

The German was quite strong with his comments, but wanted to maintain he and his players are firmly focused on the upcoming games and the reason he watched City was due to the two sides meeting in the next gameweek. 

The old phrase 'It's not over till it's over' is the simplest way to describe Klopp's thinking as he stands on the edge of glory. 

-----

