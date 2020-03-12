City Football Group close in on AS Nancy purchase

City Football Group’s purchase of Ligue 2 side AS Nancy Lorraine is reportedly ‘close to being finalised’, with a deal expected to be completed ‘before the start of April’. According to l’Equipe via Sport Witness, the final amount for the sale is quoted as being in the region of €12m-€18m.

City Football Group CEO, Simon Stainrod, is said to have met with a number of clubs including Orléans, Le Mans and Troyes, but it was Nancy that ultimately caught his eye. A source close to CFG stated that 'in terms of structure, history and development possibilities, Nancy had all the criteria’.

On another positive note, the club’s infrastructure such as training ground and development facilities were assessed to be ‘athletic and compatible’.

The Group appears to be aiming to create another long-term project across the Channel, with current club CEO Jacques Rousselot to remain at the helm for the foreseeable future.

Should the deal go through, this would be the latest in a string of overseas purchases for City Football Group. The French club would be added to a portfolio already containing the likes of New York City, Melbourne City and Girona as CFG continues to expand across world football.

