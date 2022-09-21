Skip to main content
City Football Group Closing In On Purchase Of Esporte Club Bahia

Manchester City's owners City Football Group are closing in on the purchase of Brazilian football club Bahia.

City Football Group are expanding, and this time they want to expand to one of the biggest and most famous football nations on the entire planet, Brazil. The country that produces some of the greatest ever footballers, and the group want to buy a club in the region.

CFG are closing on on the purchase of Esporte Club Bahia, who currently sit second in the Seria B in Brazil, and have good chances to be promoted this season to the top division.

City Football Group want to make Bahia a super power and Brazil, and have them challenging in the next couple of years.

Ferran Soriano

Ferran Soriano with Pep Guardiola.

According to Jorge Nicola, Ferran Soriano is set to land in Brazil on Thursday to finalise to the deal to buy Esporte Club Bahia. CFG have clubs in various countries already, and want to bring success to Brazil by purchasing a promising club.

Brazil produces a lot of talent. Players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo off Real Madrid were players that were spotted in the Brazilian league, and Manchester City's owners CFG have recognised that.

City Football Group own Manchester City.

They have identified the Brazilian league as a huge talent producer, and would use it to distribute high talent players to Manchester City in the future.

Officials from City Football Group are already in Brazil, and Ferran Soriano will arrive tomorrow to finalise the process and complete the purchase of Bahia. 

It is an exciting time for all involved with City Football Group.

