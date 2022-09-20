Skip to main content
City Football Group Has Agreed To Purchase Esporte Club Bahia

IMAGO / News Images

City Football Group Has Agreed To Purchase Esporte Club Bahia

City Football Group, which owns Manchester City, has agreed to buy Bahia. It will be their 12th club overall.

Manchester City's owners are truly one of the most wealthy football owners in the entirety or world football, and they want to expand yet again as a force and buy another football club.

The group already own 11 football clubs worldwide, and wish to add a 12th to that list by purchasing Bahia. The club play their football in Brazil, and are currently 2nd in the Seria B, with quite a good chance of gaining promotion to the Premier division.

It will be another sign of the group showing their ambition to grow football clubs world wide.

City Football Group are looking to branch out yet again.

City Football Group are looking to branch out yet again.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Manchester City's owners City Football Group, have agreed to purchase Brazilian club Esporte Club Bahia. The club have a good chance of getting promoted this season, and the group which to purchase them.

City Football Group have transformed many clubs, Manchester City being a prime example. They also own Girona who are now in the top division in Spain. Elsewhere they own clubs like New York City in America, and Melbourne City in Australia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The group dedicate their time to transforming clubs and giving them adequate foundations in which to thrive in. Manchester City have gone from mid table to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and that is down to City Football Group.

The deal is already done, and all that remains now is the legal documents before it is made official in the next few days.

                       Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Could Reach 64 Goals This Season

By Elliot Thompson
Milan Skriniar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Join The Race For Milan Skriniar

By Dylan Mcbennett
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Yan Couto Wants To Leave Manchester City For Good

By Dylan Mcbennett
Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton
News

New Brighton Manager Roberto De Zerbi Reveals Pep Guardiola Conversation

By Jake Mahon
Kalvin Phillips
News

'Tough Move'- Ally McCoist Reflects On Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City Transfer

By Jake Mahon
imago0169782928h
News

Report: Manchester City Assign Medical Staff To Erling Haaland During International Duty

By Alex Caddick
Jack Grealish
News

Graeme Souness Says Jack Grealish 'Isn't A Great Player'

By Jake Mahon
Kevin De Bruyne
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Premier League Team Of The Season So Far

By Dylan Mcbennett