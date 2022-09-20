City Football Group Has Agreed To Purchase Esporte Club Bahia

Manchester City's owners are truly one of the most wealthy football owners in the entirety or world football, and they want to expand yet again as a force and buy another football club.

The group already own 11 football clubs worldwide, and wish to add a 12th to that list by purchasing Bahia. The club play their football in Brazil, and are currently 2nd in the Seria B, with quite a good chance of gaining promotion to the Premier division.

It will be another sign of the group showing their ambition to grow football clubs world wide.

City Football Group are looking to branch out yet again.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Manchester City's owners City Football Group, have agreed to purchase Brazilian club Esporte Club Bahia. The club have a good chance of getting promoted this season, and the group which to purchase them.

City Football Group have transformed many clubs, Manchester City being a prime example. They also own Girona who are now in the top division in Spain. Elsewhere they own clubs like New York City in America, and Melbourne City in Australia.

The group dedicate their time to transforming clubs and giving them adequate foundations in which to thrive in. Manchester City have gone from mid table to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and that is down to City Football Group.

The deal is already done, and all that remains now is the legal documents before it is made official in the next few days.

