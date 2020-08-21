SI.com
City Football Group in 'late stage talks' to acquire French side

Jack Walker

The City Football Group are in 'late-stage talks' to buy Ligue 2 side Troyes AC, as they seek to extend that strategy of acquiring stakes in various clubs globally, according to the Financial Times.

Talks have been held with several other French sides over the last few months, with previous reports suggesting fellow Ligue 2 side Nancy was a target.

Negotiations are by no means closed, with the deal still believed to be some way off completion; but should the deal be completed - it is believed that the acquisition price will be in the "single-digit millions".

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The deal will be reportedly similar to the agreements City have with Girona, NAC Breda, and Lommel SK, with Ferran Soriano spearheading a strategy that aims to give Manchester City a foothold in every major market, acquiring and developing young prospects from all over the globe to sell for a profit - or to develop into stars.

Troyes were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2018, and have been unsuccessful in their attempts to return to the summit of French domestic football. City will be hoping that with quality investment they can assert themselves as a stable top division club, providing a trusted top-level ally for the CFG's young stars to develop.

However, according to the Financial Times, CFG and Soriano will not stop there, with hopes of making further investments into the global football market to be pursued. Reports suggest that teams in Africa and Asia are being evaluated for potential investment, with any intelligent opportunity to invest further into the European market always investigated.

