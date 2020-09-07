SI.com
City Football Group in talks with Portuguese side to become the 11th club in the franchise

Jack Walker

According to reports made by the Daily Mirror, The City Football Group have approached Portugal-based side Portimonense, about becoming the 11th club to join their repertoire.

The club's owner/president - Fernando Rocha - is believed to be in Abu Dhabi, where talks are underway; however, it is unlikely that City will meet the reported £133M asking price.

CFG could instead look to take a minority stake in the club, a policy that has been successful in other regions. 

Portimonense finished 17th last season (second from bottom). They play in a 9,500 capacity stadium situated in Portimão.

As well as Portugal, CFG are also looking to make inroads into Brazil and Argentina, with the end goal being to have a foothold in every major market, gaining the ability to pick off young talents to develop and/or sell on.

-----

Comments

