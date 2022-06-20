Skip to main content
City Football Group Owned Girona Are Back In La Liga For The First Time Since 2019

The Spanish side who are owned by the City Football Group beat Tenerife in the La Liga Smartbank Play-off 3-1 over two legs to win promotion.

Girona have not been in the top division of Spain since the 2018-19 season when they finished 18th in the league.

Pablo Moreno

City loanee Pablo Moreno

The three goals in the second leg came from former Middlesbrough man Christian Stuani, an own goal and Arnau Martinez who was in Barcelona's academy at the start of his career.

Tenerife managed to get the game to 1-1 in the 59th minute but any hope they had only lasted nine minutes with Girona taking the lead again in the 68th minute.

City Football Group On 23 August 2017 was announced that they had acquired 44.3% of the then La Liga side Girona. 

Read More

Another 44.3% was held by the Girona Football Group which was ran by Pere Guardiola who is the brother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Girona had previously been loaned a number of players by Manchester City while they were in the Segunda División, in what was seen by some as an attempt to attract Pep Guardiola to Manchester City.

Now that they have a partnership with City they do continue to loan them players with Pablo Moreno, Nahuel Bustos and Darío Sarmiento all spending the 2021/22 campaign with the club.

Centre-forward Moreno played 18 games in all competitions scoring once whilst other forward Bustos played 43 games in all competitions getting 13 goal contributions and winger Sarmiento played nine games getting two assists all in LaLiga2.

With Girona now back in the top division the likelihood is more players will be sent on loan there next season to help their development.

