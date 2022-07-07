Skip to main content

Report: City Football Group Targeting Purchase Of Brazilian Second-Tier Club Bahia

City Football Group want to add Brazilian club Bahia to their ranks, according to a report. The group completed the takeover of Italian club Palermo this week but are keen to add even more clubs to their organisation. 

The football group currently own 11 clubs, following the aforementioned acquisition of Palermo. The biggest club the group own are Manchester City but they also control a number of top division clubs such as Girona, New York City FC and Melbourne City FC. 

The ownership model has allowed the group to transfer a number of players between the different clubs, allowing players to develop whilst also helping the recruitment of each club. 

A recent example of this would be Issa Kabore's loan from Manchester City to fellow City Football Group team Troyes- the youngster has impressed while in France, developing his own game while also improving Troyes thanks to having a talented player in their ranks. 

According to Mark Douglas of i news, the group are showing no signs of slowing down after completing the purchase of Italian club Palermo. Douglas claims that the group are working on a deal to acquire Brazilian side Bahia. 

It seems that the City Group won't be finished with Bahia, either. The report also states that the group are eyeing clubs in the Netherlands, having already tried to purchase NAC Breda.

It will be interesting to see if the football group continue to buy more clubs, should they complete both of these takeovers. Given how quickly they've moved to buy more clubs following their purchase of Palermo, it wouldn't be a surprise if they continue to add even more sides to their ranks. 

