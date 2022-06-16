Report: City Football Group Close To Purchasing Italian Club Palermo

After 3 years in the wilderness Palermo returned to Serie B for the first time since they were forced to reform as a phoenix club in 2019.

After previous talks between the two parties, it now seems likely that a takeover of the Italian club by City Football Group will go through following their promotion from Serie C.

The Rosanero are one of the most historic Italian football clubs, being the sixth oldest in existence. The club enjoyed a successful period between the mid-2000s-early 2010s. They qualified for the Europa League a number of times and brought through a number of talented players such as Edinson Cavani, Javier Pastore and Paulo Dybala.

However, in the years since the club suffered two relegations to Serie B and were unable to recover from the latter of those demotions.

Things went from bad to worse for the club in 2019- they were initially docked 20 points and then expelled from the league entirely due to financial irregularities and by failing to provide evidence of a valid insurance policy respectively, prompting the formation of a phoenix club.

According to a report by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian side are close to being taken over by the City Football Group.

The report states: “After arguing in a hotel in Milan, the parties are now close to the agreement. There is confidence on the part of both to conclude the sale of the club with a white smoke.”

The two have been in talks since April, but Di Marzio states “A closure is now expected shortly.”

The South Italian natives will now look to push to regain their Serie A status with the added funds of their new owners, after five years out of the top-flight.

