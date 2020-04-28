City Football Group 'still hopeful' of adding ninth club to portfolio despite ongoing coronavirus crisis

Manchester City's owners are still optimistic they can add Ligue 2's AS Nancy to the City Football Group despite the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Daily Mail.

The City Football Group (CFG) has been in negotiations with French side Nancy about becoming the ninth team in the organisation's growing portfolio.

Reports in the Daily Mail claimed the deal was set to be signed off last month according to Nancy's president Jacques Rousselot, but the coronavirus has brought a grinding halt to negotiations.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

City are still keen on adding the club to the CFG roster, however, the final decision will be made depending on the current financial climate.

City already owns clubs in America, Spain, China, Japan, Uruguay and now India after announcing the purchase of Mumbai City last year. A number of these act as bases to develop emerging talent along with maximising commercial opportunities.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra