City Have Finances Ready for Real Madrid Battle Over Erling Haaland, Defender Undergoes Medical Ahead of Transfer - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 10th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the ninth and tenth day of the winter transfer market.



Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Manchester City are very keen on signing Erling Haaland. They know Real Madrid are in a stronger position to secure his services right now, but City want to be in the race until it is over and will have the finances ready. (The Athletic)

The biggest barrier to Manchester City and any move for Harry Kane this year is that the Tottenham striker is happier at the London club under Antonio Conte. (The Athletic)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Stoke City are expected to complete the loan signing of Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the next 24 hours, with a medical scheduled for today. (John Percy, Telegraph)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is poised to sign for Stoke until the end of the season. The 19-year-old is expected to complete the move either today or early tomorrow and will be available for their Championship clash at Hull on Sunday. Harwood-Bellis has been in Stoke today having a medical. (Stuart Brennan, MEN)

Loan Watch

Anderlecht are in danger of losing on-loan Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with Stoke City interested. The question is whether the Belgian club can convince Manchester City to keep him in Belgium, or let him go. The defender is open to a new club. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Hamburger SV sporting director, Michael Mutzel: “Tommy Doyle is looking for a new club. We're initially assuming that he'll probably not come back, but we do not want to rule that out 100%." Swansea have been linked, while Blackpool and Barnsley are also interested. (TAG24, Wales Online)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

