Skip to main content

City Hold 'Strong Interest' in £100M-Rated Premier League Star, Championship Striker Tipped for Etihad Switch - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 17th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the 17th day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Manchester City hold a strong interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, along with Chelsea. (James Ducker, Telegraph)

Manchester City lead the race for Queens Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong (18). City would intend to send the Ireland U19 international either on loan, or to one of their City Football Group clubs for a few years before considering him for first-team action. (Nizaar Kinsella, GOAL)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Arijanet Muric is set to join Galatasaray at the end of the season. Manager Domènec Torrent really likes the player, and has already spoken to Manchester City in order to reach a loan agreement. (Koha Net)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Read More

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009186985h
News

City Hold 'Strong Interest' in £100M-Rated Premier League Star, Championship Striker Tipped for Etihad Switch - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 17th 2022

48 seconds ago
imago1007142287h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Goalkeeper Set to Make Galatasaray Switch During Summer Transfer Window

1 hour ago
imago1009174463h
News

Liverpool Star Heaps Praise on Manchester City For Being 'One of the Best Teams in Premier League History'

3 hours ago
imago0043026786h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Lead the Race' for Championship Striker - Club Intends for First-Team Opportunities in Future

5 hours ago
imago1008853737h
News

Manchester City Cancel January Plans for Abu Dhabi Trip Amid Growing Concerns Over Covid-19 Restrictions

5 hours ago
imago1009145493h
News

“It is Not His Best!" - Pep Guardiola Makes Stunning Claim About Man City Star Despite Chelsea Display

6 hours ago
imago1009169674h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Hold Strong Interest in £100M Premier League Star - Competition From Manchester United and Chelsea

6 hours ago
KDB vs Chelsea
News

"The Biggest Compliment I Can Give" - Pep Guardiola Showers Man City Stars With Praise Following Victory Over Chelsea

7 hours ago