City Hold 'Strong Interest' in £100M-Rated Premier League Star, Championship Striker Tipped for Etihad Switch - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 17th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the 17th day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Manchester City hold a strong interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, along with Chelsea. (James Ducker, Telegraph)

Manchester City lead the race for Queens Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong (18). City would intend to send the Ireland U19 international either on loan, or to one of their City Football Group clubs for a few years before considering him for first-team action. (Nizaar Kinsella, GOAL)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Arijanet Muric is set to join Galatasaray at the end of the season. Manager Domènec Torrent really likes the player, and has already spoken to Manchester City in order to reach a loan agreement. (Koha Net)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

