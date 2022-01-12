City in Talks Over Possible Summer Swoop for Chelsea Defender, Brazil International Left-Back Identified as Potential Long-Term Solution - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 12th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Antonio Rüdiger is in talks with Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham and PSG. It is 'difficult' for the centre-back to sign a new contract at Chelsea, and he will join one of the four named teams. (Gianluca Di Marzio, Wettfreunde)

Manchester City are looking at Brazil full-back Abner Vinícius, as they step up their search for a long-term left-back. The 21 year-old has been watched by Manchester City’s scouts in South America while playing for Athletico Paranaense. (Mike McGrath, Telegraph)

Manchester City are have ‘proposed very important contracts’ to AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez. The defender has been able to ‘resist the temptations’ from a trio of interested clubs, as he wants to ‘keep his promise’ made to AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini about extending his stay at the Serie A club. (Calciomercato)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

N/A.

Loan Watch

HSV Hamburg Sporting Director, Michael Mutzel: “We had a conversation with Tommy [Doyle] before winter in which he told us he wanted more playing time and this was the reason for the loan. Playing time was limited, so he asked to end the loan. We agreed to that for the time being." (MOPO, Sport Witness)

James Trafford is set to join Bolton Wanderers on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, after spending the first half of the current campaign at Accrington Stanley. (Daniel Murphy, Manchester Evening News)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

