"City made a proposal to be loaned, I didn't like it..." - Full-back opens up on decision to reject La Liga giants in favour of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City full-back Yan Couto, who has spent his first season at the club away on loan at Girona, recently spoke to ESPN Brazil about his reasons for choosing the Premier League side over a number of other suitors.

Although the teenager was promised some first team football at the Etihad Stadium albeit during a pre-season phase, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into those plans and landed him in Spain at City Football Group club Girona.

Speaking on his decision to join Manchester City, Couto said, "City had made a proposal to be loaned, I didn’t like it very much. Barcelona said I was for the first team, so I agreed with Barcelona. When I was close with Barcelona, ​Manchester City came up with another proposal…"

He continued, “Manchester City said that I would go up to the first team and be coached by Pep Guardiola. This was something that impressed me a lot, so I was very happy and decided with my family to go to Manchester City”

While it appeared the Etihad club had plans for the talented young Brazilian to play senior team football, the pandemic got in the way of that move explains Couto.

“Because of Covid I was unable to make the pre-season with Manchester City. Then they decided to loan me to Girona. The pandemic brought a lot of problems. We will see. I’m at Girona and doing a good season here to see how it goes next year.”

Couto has since made four appearances during his time in Spain, and has contributed one assist. If the 18 year-old can get on the pitch more and impress Girona and Manchester City alike, he could be set for a spell at the Etihad, despite right-back being a heavily competitive position at present.

