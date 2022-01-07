City Striker Shortlist Down to Three Names, European Giants Maintain Interest in Raheem Sterling - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 7th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Manchester City's first-choice target is Erling Haaland and while the competition for his signature is sure to be fierce, they will 'push hard' to secure the forward. City are planning to hold meetings with Haaland’s representatives over the weeks and months ahead. (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

If Manchester City do not land Erling Haaland in the summer, they will have other options; among them is believed to be Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak. City are also monitoring the progress of Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic. (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Manchester City are still intent on signing a striker in the summer - preferably Harry Kane or Erling Haaland - but Raheem Sterling has been determined to do everything he can to play as many games as possible, whatever the role. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Manchester City are tracking Leeds United winger Raphinha, though the Brazil international's current side are 'not interested' in selling the forward, who feels his long-term future remains at Elland Road amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (David Anderson, The Mirror)

Zalán Vancsa has agreed a deal with Manchester City, and negotiations are underway with MTK Budapest over a transfer fee. Once the deal is complete, the forward will go out on loan and join Lommel SK in Belgium. (Ben Bocsak)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Barcelona and PSG remain 'interested' in Raheem Sterling, with Mauricio Pochettino a 'big fan'. However, Sterling's form has made extending his Manchester City contract beyond June 2023 a priority for Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

