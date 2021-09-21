"City Through & Through", "What a Legend!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Reminisce About Frank Lampard's Incredible Goal Against Chelsea

Manchester City fans have taken to social media to remember Frank Lampard on the seventh anniversary of his first goal for the Premier League champions.

The former England international signed for City on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2014 before going on to play for MLS side New York City during the 2015/16 campaign.

Lampard, who scored six goals in 32 appearances across all competitions under former City manager Manuel Pellegrini, was named on the bench for the Sky Blues' league showdown against Chelsea in 2014.

With City trailing by one goal, Lampard replaced Aleksandar Kolarov in the 78th minute to try and influence proceedings against his former side, who had taken the lead courtesy of a brilliant team-move rounded off by André Schürrle.

With five minutes left on the clock, Lampard arrived in the box and expertly finished past former Blues shotstopper Thibaut Courtois from James Milner's cross to salvage a point for City.

The entire crowd at the Etihad Stadium went wild, aside from the goalscorer himself, as Lampard refused to celebrate the goal as a sign of respect for his former side.

The Manchester outfit's supporters have looked back at Lampard's first goal for City seven years on, with the former midfielder now looking to get back into management following spells at Derby County and Chelsea.

