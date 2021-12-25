City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Saves

Manchester City supporters have witnessed some fine goalkeeping moments in the past, and as part of a City Xtra Christmas series, we take a look back at the five greatest saves by goalkeepers of the club over the past few years.

City have a rich history when it comes to goalkeepers, spanning from the remarkable career of Bert Trautmann and his 1956 FA Cup Final heroics, all the way to the present day, where Ederson continues to epitomise a new era of goalkeeping.

Whether it be Joe Corrigan or Joe Hart, the Blues have been fortunate to have some legendary goalkeepers between the sticks, with countless saves partly responsible for some the club's widespread success in both the 20th and 21st century.

From finger-tip saves to penalty shoot-out heroics, as part of the City Xtra Christmas Number One series, we have taken a look back at some of best saves ever made by Manchester City goalkeepers, and whittled it down to our favourite five.

Number 5: Joe Hart vs Real Madrid, 26th April 2016

A number of Manchester City players thrived on European nights, and one who consistently performed was Joe Hart.

Having signed for a reported £100,000 in 2006, Hart went on to have an impressive career at the Etihad Stadium, making 348 appearances and winning four trophies, including two Premier League titles.

The 34 year-old, who is currently playing for Scottish giants Celtic, is famous for his performances in the Champions League, including against opponents against Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It was his mightily impressive save at point-blank range against Real Madrid in the first-leg of Manchester City's first ever Champions League semi-final in 2015, which ranks at number five.

With the scoreline finally poised at 0-0, Hart's superb reaction save in the 81st minute at the Etihad Stadium was the reason Manchester City would travel to the Santiago Bernabéu knowing a victory in Spain would land them a spot in the Champions League Final.

As the ball bounced to Pepe after an initial header from Gareth Bale, Hart made the superb save from close-range, as he magnificently denied Pepe, who looked odds on to score for the Spanish side.

Number 4: Ederson vs Manchester United, 10th December 2017

In 2017, a stunning double save from Ederson to deny Manchester United late on at Old Trafford would maintain Manchester City's record-breaking winning run, as his quick reactions prevented the hosts from securing a 2-2 draw.

After Nicolas Otamendi had smashed the Blues into a 2-1 lead, Pep Guardiola's side looked set to win their 14th consecutive game, and move 11 points clear in their quest for a first Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

As Anthony Martial crossed the ball back across the face of goal, the Brazilian stopper would make a stunning reaction save, as he somehow denied both Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata from equalising and ending the Blues' titanic winning run.

Number 3: Willy Caballero vs Liverpool, 28th February 2016

Manchester City have a reputation for understudy goalkeepers who thrive off saving shots from the penalty spot, and Willy Caballero was no exception.

In 2016, the Argentine goalkeeper would make a hat-trick of saves in a penalty shoot-out against Liverpool in the final of the Capital One Cup, now known as the Carabao Cup.

After two fantastic saves, first from Lucas Leiva and then Philippe Coutinho, Caballero would complete the hat-trick of stops with a wonderful one handed save to stop Adam Lallana, as the City goalkeeper athletically dived to his right.

Manchester City would subsequently win the Capital One Cup under Manuel Pellegrini, and given both the magnitude of the occasion and the save itself, Willy Caballero's save is ranked third.

Number 2: Nicky Weaver vs Gillingham, 30th May 1999

Famous for the ridiculous celebration, Nicky Weaver's save in the 1999 play-off final shoot-out ranks second in the top five greatest Manchester City saves.

Paul Dickov's last gasp strike at a Wembley would ensure a remarkable late comeback from 2-0 down against Gillingham, as Joe Royle's side went in search of promotion in the 1999 Division Two Play-Off Final.

Diving to his left, Weaver would stop Butters' strike, securing his place in Manchester City folklore as he quickly sprinted off in wild celebration.

The save, which secured City's promotion from the old Division Two, is one which is monumental in the history of the club, and one which is integral when looking back at the reasons why Manchester City are in the position they are in today.

Number 1: Joe Hart vs Swansea, 17th May 2015

We started with a Joe Hart stop, and we shall conclude with a save by the Englishman.

Coincidentally again in the 81st minute, Hart's wonderful finger-tip stop to somehow deny Federico Fernández equalising for Swansea in 2015, is the greatest of Manchester City saves.

This stupendous, one-handed, top corner save would help secure an eventual 4-2 win at the Liberty Stadium for the Blues, but the reactions, athleticism and power in the acrobatic stop, are to be admired.

"What a save!" were the words of Niall Quinn in the Sky Sports co-commentary box, as Joe Hart catapulted himself across to his left before remarkably tipping the ball over the crossbar to deny Swansea City.

