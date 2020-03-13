City Xtra
City Xtra to run for four awards at the 2020 Football Content Awards

Freddie Pye

The first round of voting for the 2020 Football Content Awards has officially opened, and City Xtra are pleased to announce that we will be running for FOUR of the 16 categories at this year's ceremony!

The categories we are running for are as follows:

- Best Podcast

- Best Club Content Creator

- Best In Social

- Best Content Creator

-----

Other than nominating through the official Football Content Awards website, you can also vote on Twitter AND Instagram! Here are simple instructions for each one:

Instagram

Simply head to the Football Content Awards Instagram page, click on the relevant category image, and tag the Instagram account of your chosen winner [@City_Xtra] in the comments.

You can only vote once per category. Images will be uploaded throughout the day on March 13th.

-----

Twitter

To vote on Twitter use the below Tweet template replacing the #Category:

“I am voting for @City_Xtra in @The_FCAs for #Category”

OR use the below link:

ONE CLICK TWEET LINK

@Nominee – Replace with the Twitter account voting for

#Category – Replace with the relevant category below.

The below links are pre-loaded with the categories City Xtra are running for, so all you need to change is Nominee in the text provided:

-----

From everyone at City Xtra, thank you for your continued support!

