"Closer and Closer" - Manchester City's Owners on the Verge of Acquiring New European Club

Well-known Italian football journalist Gianluca di Marzio has reported that the City Football Group are in the process of finalising the acquisition of Serie B side, Palermo.

The City Football Group (CFG) - the holding company which owns the Premier League champions Manchester City among a number of other sides across the globe - is set to expand its portfolio further, reports Gianluca di Marzio.

As per an article on the well-known Italian journalist's website, "Palermo [are] increasingly towards the City Football Group: due diligence has begun", with the intent to finalise the deal ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The article adds that the CFG is "proceeding strongly in the negotiations for the purchase of the Rosanero company. In fact, due diligence has begun. The timing will not be very short, but the goal of the CFG is to start operating for the next sports season."

IMAGO / NurPhoto Palermo finished 3rd in Serie C, are set to enter the play-offs to earn a place in Serie B next season; however, CFG's acquisition is not contingent on Palermo securing promotion, says the report. IMAGO / NurPhoto The report claims: "Clearly the hope of possible future buyers is to start next season with the team in Serie B.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "The price for the purchase of the Sicilian club should be less than 10 million euros. But the great certainty is that the negotiation to buy Palermo by the CFG goes ahead strongly."



The acquisition of Palermo by the CFG would see the company establish its presence in a new country, and expand its total number of clubs invested into eleven.

The ten sides currently owned outright or with partial ownership include Manchester City, New York City, Melbourne City, Montevideo City, Lommel S.K, Mumbai City, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Troyes AC.

Palermo was re-founded as a club in 2019 following financial issues which forced the side to restart in Serie D.

They won promotion in their inaugural season to Serie C and will be hoping to repeat their success by winning the play-offs to reach Italy's second division - as they continue to build back their club piece by piece.

