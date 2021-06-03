Club in 'Ongoing Talks' Over Transfer of Man City Striker This Summer - Deal to 'Strengthen Link' Between Two Parties

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon are now in 'ongoing talks' over the possibility of a transfer for rising striker Lukas Nmecha, according to reports in Portugal.

The German forward has recently come to the end of a loan spell with Vincent Kompany's RSC Anderlecht, and despite impressing in front of goal in Belgium, Manchester City are open to discussing a permanent deal for the player over the course of the coming months.

Anderlecht had been mooted as a possible suitor to sign the 22 year-old on a permanent contract, however the possible finances at play may just have put off the Lotto Park club.

With that being said, it has opened to door to a transfer to other European clubs, with the likes of Hamburg and Sporting Lisbon all being linked with an interest in the striker.

READ MORE: Man City chairman reveals stance on Pep Guardiola's future

READ MORE: Arsenal leading the race for Man City winger this summer

According to Portuguese outlet Maisefutebol, Sporting Lisbon are now engaged in 'ongoing talks' with Manchester City to sign Lukas Nmecha.

It is reported that Nmecha's 21 goals in 41 games across the season just gone 'immediately aroused' strong interest from the hierarchy and officials at the Portuguese club, especially manager Rúben Amorim.

Perhaps more interestingly from a Manchester City perspective, it is suggested that a possible transfer for Nmecha will 'strengthen the link' between the Premier League champions and Sporting - a relationship that began with Pedro Porro's loan and may involve the sale of Nuno Mendes in the future.

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

While there may be a tendency to presume that there is an opportunity to use Nmecha in talks for Nuno Mendes, it remains unlikely at this stage that the two parties would be open to discussing that.

As was the case with Pedro Porro, Manchester City and Sporting opted to discuss Mendes as a completely separate entity to Mendes, while the Portuguese stood firm on their staggering €60 million valuation of the teenage left-back - who continues to be admired by those at the Etihad.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra