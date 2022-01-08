Cole Palmer Comparison to Man City First-Team Star Made by Rodolfo Borrell Following Swindon Performance

Rodolfo Borrell was full of praise for teenager Cole Palmer, after Manchester City's third round FA Cup win over Swindon Town on Friday night that featured an impressive showing from the teenager.

Rodolfo Borrell was standing in for manager Pep Guardiola, who is currently one of 21 members within the first-team bubble to have been forced into isolation due to a Coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Catalan coach, along with his assistant Juanmo Lillo, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving Borrell to take charge of the Premier League Champions for their trip to Swindon in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Manchester City overcame the League Two side comfortably, eventually winning 4-1, with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer scoring for the Blues.

The latter of the four goalscorers, Cole Palmer - who was making just his fifth first-team start for Manchester City, was the stand-out performer at the County Ground on Friday night.

Palmer, who scored in Manchester City's Champions League game against Club Brugge back in October, was also handed his first Premier League start when the Blues welcomed Everton to the Etihad Stadium in November.

Post-match, the 19 year-old was highly praised by stand-in manager Rodolfo Borrell, with Pep Guardiola watching on from home.

Asked about the 19 year-old's performance after Friday's win, Rodolfo Borrell said of Cole Palmer, "He is a huge talent, that is no secret. Everyone has seen that tonight. He is a player who is training with us on a daily basis. It’s difficult sometimes to give him more minutes because of the level of competition in the squad."

“It is about being patient, keep working hard and using these kind of opportunities to show the talent that he is. Obviously he has a huge, huge quality which is great for us and for him. [He needs to] keep training and work hard. It’s not easy to sustain when you don't get the minutes, but at the same time it is a huge advantage when he can train on a daily basis with such fantastic players."

Borrell closed, “When he has the opportunity to play for our second team or the national team, he just needs to keep performing. This is what happened with Phil Foden. We cannot compare. They are completely different players. Cole is younger but is on a good path."

