Cole Palmer Highlights Pep Guardiola Reason on Why 'It Means So Much' to Break Into Manchester City First-Team

Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer has revealed how it feels to be getting regular opportunities to play for his boyhood club and how he aims to make an impression every time he steps out onto the pitch.

One of the biggest positive signs about Cole Palmer’s emergence has been how he has impressed every time Pep Guardiola has given him a run out this season.

From his excellent strikes from outside the box against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup and Club Brugge in the Champions League as a substitution to his Man of the Match display against Swindon Town in the FA Cup, capped off by a cracking finish, the 19-year-old has fitted in seamlessly into City’s first-team.

Ahead of his side's trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, the Wythenshawe-born talent discussed what it has been like to represent his boyhood club for the senior side and play under one of the greatest managers in the history of the game in Pep Guardiola.

IMAGO / News Images “When a manager like Pep (Guardiola) gives you opportunities to play, it means so much," the attacker said in an interview last week, as quoted by Manchester City's official website. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images "Whenever I get the chance to play, I just want to repay that faith shown in me by him by putting in good performances, scoring goals and getting assists to help the team. IMAGO / Sportimage “This is such a strong team, so whenever you get the opportunity to play, you have to make the most of it and show the manager that you are helping the team.

"I feel like I have done that this season, scoring my first goals in the Champions League and FA Cup, so I just want to kick on and carry on showing everyone what I can do."

