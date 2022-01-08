Cole Palmer Offers Willingness to Play in Any Position for Pep Guardiola Following Swindon Showcase

Cole Palmer has offered his thoughts on the experience of playing multiple positions, after a successful showing in Manchester City's 4-1 demolition job of Swindon Town.

It is safe to say that Cole Palmer’s display against Swindon Town in the FA Cup Third Round was nothing short of spectacular.

Despite being given a rare start in the first-team, the 19-year old looked right at home, with his incredible goal and assist summing up his heroics at the County Ground on Friday night.

Speaking to the press, Cole Palmer explained the experience of being used in a variety of positions, considering he shone as a right-winger against the League Two side.

“Wherever I play, I like playing. I don’t mind [playing] on the right. I like trying to take players on and on the right, you can do that”, revealed the Manchester City academy graduate.

“I just enjoyed it and tried to create chances to help the team. When I play, I just try to score and create chances.”

The Wythenshawe-born attacker has predominantly been deployed as a false nine this campaign, with previous starts against Everton in the Premier League and West Ham in the Carabao Cup as well as appearances off the bench coming up front.

To be entrusted to operate in one of the side’s most complex roles is one thing and to thrive in the position is another; two boxes that Palmer has ticked already.

But it is a true testament to his footballing intelligence that he slotted in as a right-winger against Swindon and ended up as the stand-out player on the pitch.

One of the biggest traits of being a Pep Guardiola player is versatility and Cole Palmer certainly falls into this category.

