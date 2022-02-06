Cole Palmer Reveals 'Ultimate Aim' in Football Career After Signing Deal With Sports Giants Nike

Cole Palmer has revealed his 'ultimate aim' as a professional footballer, while speaking during a new interview with Versus at Nike HQ, upon signing a new deal with the sports manufacturing giants.

After the tremendous rise of Phil Foden within the first-team set-up, it looks as though Cole Palmer is the next youngster coming up through the ranks of the Manchester City academy to take the world by storm.

The 19-year old’s glorious display against Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round was merely a glimpse into the frightening potential that the Wythenshawe-born teenager possesses.

In a new interview with Versus, conducted at Nike HQ as the Manchester City star penned a new deal with the sports giants, Cole Palmer revealed his biggest and 'ultimate' goal in the professional game.

“I’ve still got a lot to achieve with (Manchester) City and a long way to go (in football), but personally, the ultimate aim is to win the Ballon d’Or”, Palmer expressed.

If there’s one thing that shines through in the rising Manchester City attacker, both on and off the pitch, it is his unwavering confidence.

While some may paint the youngster’s response as a case of getting ahead of himself, the winger is blessed with all the talent in the world, being at one of Europe’s best run clubs and an all-time great as a manager.

Cole Palmer was also quizzed about what advice he would give to his younger self and he responded in style, saying, “Be patient. It’s coming. Prem soon come.”

Despite making a handful of appearances for Manchester City, the academy graduate already has an iconic catchphrase in ‘Prem soon come’, after a post-match interview against Swindon.

Cole Palmer’s self-assuredness is a breath of fresh air and considering how much he believes in his incredible talent, the world truly is his oyster.

