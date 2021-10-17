Cole Palmer Reveals Why He Played Two Games For Man City On The Same Day

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer has spoken after featuring for the first-team and netting thrice for the U-23's in the space of a few hours on Saturday.

The English midfielder came off the bench for Pep Guardiola's side in the dying moments in their 2-0 win over Burnley, as he replaced Bernardo Silva in the middle of the park with just a few minutes of action left.

Just hours later, in amazing fashion, Palmer bagged a hat-trick for City U-23's 5-0 demolition of Leicester in the Premier League 2, which saw many amongst the club faithful laud the teenager for his passion to play on social media.

The 19-year-old, who scored for City in their Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in September, has rejoiced at being involved with both sides at the weekend after what was quite an eventful day for the youngster, who signed a long-term deal with his boyhood club in the summer.

READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

“Playing with the first team at three then driving over to the Academy Stadium and scoring a hat trick and another three points; it was a good day," said Palmer, as quoted by City's official website.

“I saw that the Elite Development Squad (EDS) were playing at 7:30 PM [UK] and the first-team were at 3 PM [UK]. So, I thought if I don’t get 30 minutes or something (with the first-team), I asked if I could come over and play.

“I’m doing what I love. I can’t complain. It's hard to keep focused and keep the energy all day, but apart from that, I enjoyed it. I just try to entertain and score goals for the fans and do what I do."

READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

The Wythenshawe-born star has made a strong start to the season, registering five goals and three assists in eight appearances across all competitions since August. Palmer added: “It’s been a top season so far. Hopefully, I can get more minutes and keep pushing with the first team. I think it’s just about timing.

"I’ve just got to be patient and wait for a chance with the first-team and hopefully, when it comes like against Wycombe, I’ve just got to take it and make an impact. All the first-team are there to help you and the staff as well. I really enjoy going in and playing around them.

"I’m only going to improve and get better, so I’ve got to keep pushing. That’s what I’ve got to do, and now, I want to kick on from here. There’s definitely a lot more to come. Being with the first-team every day is only going to improve me. I enjoy it every day - training and playing games.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra