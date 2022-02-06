Skip to main content

Cole Palmer Singles Out Manchester City Star for Being 'Most Influential' in Aiding the Rise of Youth Talents

Cole Palmer has revealed how Raheem Sterling has emerged as a role-model to him within the Manchester City dressing room, in a new interview this week.

A regular in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squads at just 19 years of age is enough to suggest why Cole Palmer is one to watch.

The Catalan coach has entrusted the youngster to operate in a specialised false nine role on multiple occasions this season, implying just how much faith one of the game’s all-time greats has in the forward’s footballing IQ.

Despite being as mature a talent as he is, the Wythenshawe-born prospect has no shortage of role models at Manchester City to ensure that he keeps his head screwed on at all times.

In a new interview with Versus, speaking at Nike HQ after signing a new deal with the sports giants, Cole Palmer singled out Raheem Sterling as the primary senior figure who he can confide in the most.

Most of the lads are sound to be fair, but Raheem’s been the most influential for sure," Palmer revealed.

Read More

"He’s someone that doesn’t just help you on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. He’s someone who’s been through a lot at a young age too, so his guidance to me has been good."

Cole Palmer elaborated, “Even if it’s just stuff like telling me to stay out of trouble and telling me to avoid people who are in it for themselves, he always says the right things to me. Off the pitch, he’s just a really sound guy.”

Raheem Sterling’s presence as a leader within the Manchester City dressing room is evident, due to how incredibly he has performed despite constant scrutiny since making a £50 million move from Liverpool in 2015.

The fact Cole Palmer has been taken under the wing by such an exemplary role-model in Raheem Sterling is enough to suggest that the starlet is in safe hands.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1007654648h
News

Cole Palmer Singles Out Manchester City Star for Being 'Most Influential' in Aiding the Rise of Youth Talents

just now
imago1009505761h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Monitoring' Progress of Highly-Rated League One Winger - Premier League Side Yet to Make Enquiry

30 minutes ago
imago1009575144h
News

Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain Spotted Key Trait in Manchester City Midfielder During Training Session

1 hour ago
imago1009503569h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Where Manchester City's New Signing Julian Alvarez Will Play at the Etihad Stadium

1 hour ago
imago1008999437h
News

Cole Palmer Reveals 'Ultimate Aim' in Football Career After Signing Deal With Sports Giants Nike

2 hours ago
imago1009565746h
News

Manchester City Aiming to Secure New Contracts for Midfield Duo - Two Other Stars Also Engaged in Contractual Plans

11 hours ago
imago1009582273h
News

Manchester City Players Believe Pep Guardiola WILL Extend Contract Beyond 2023

11 hours ago
imago1009561396h
News

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

12 hours ago