City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'Coming here is a dream' - Nathan Ake gives his first interview as a Manchester City player

markgough96

Manchester City's new signing Nathan Ake has given his first words as a City player to the club's official site, following the confirmation of his transfer from Bournemouth in a £40m deal. 

'Manchester City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade. Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree', said Ake.

The Dutchman also had words of admiration for Pep Guardiola and his philosophy: 'Pep is a manager admired across the world – what he’s done in the game speaks for itself. The success he’s had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me'.

AKE

Finally, the defender made it clear that he was under no illusions about the effort needed to succeed at City. 'I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do. I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware', he said.

Ake joins Ferran Torres in signing for the club ahead of the 2020/21 season, and City fans will be excited to see them in action for the first time in sky-blue in the upcoming months.

ake-wide
(Photo via Manchester City)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

“Yes, it is true that very large teams called for me. But I must keep that for me...” - Ferran Torres provides first interview since Man City transfer

Manchester City yesterday officially announced the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee of £21 million plus add-ons, and he's been speaking to Marca about the move and his ambitions for the future.

harryasiddall

Two signings down, three MORE to go?! - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #10

The transfer calendar has entered double figures for the first time, and the occasion is marked by Nathan Ake's official arrival, and features a City Xtra exclusive!

markgough96

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké for a fee of £40 million, rising to £41 million with add-ons.

harryasiddall

Man City enquire about the availability of Atletico Madrid star

Manchester City have reportedly enquired with Atletico Madrid about the availability of young striker Joao Felix, in the hunt for their next prolific goal scorer.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City star to sit down with Pep Guardiola to discuss his future - Barcelona plan €10 million bid

Manchester City defender Eric García wants to sit down and talk to Pep Guardiola after the Champions League, and from there his future will be decided.

Danny Lardner

Rangers join the chase for 600 goal Man City youngster - RB Leipzig and Man United also interested

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Scottish giants Rangers have joined the chase for highly-rated Man City and England youth forward Charlie McNeil.

Jack Walker

Exclusive: Nathan Ake arrives in Manchester ahead of Man City transfer

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake travelled to Manchester on Tuesday night to complete his move to Manchester City, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City agree personal terms with centre-back - move to be completed 'shortly'

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, ahead of a £41 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'retain' their interest in two key centre-back targets

Manchester City are retaining their interest in both Kalidou Koulibaly and Pau Torres, despite agreeing a fee for Bournemouth's Nathan Aké.

Danny Lardner

Details surrounding Ferran Torres' Man City contract emerge

Manchester City have built-in 12 add-ons into the deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres. Of those 12, about five are 'easily' achievable while the other seven are 'more difficult' to achieve.

Danny Lardner