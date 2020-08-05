'Coming here is a dream' - Nathan Ake gives his first interview as a Manchester City player

Manchester City's new signing Nathan Ake has given his first words as a City player to the club's official site, following the confirmation of his transfer from Bournemouth in a £40m deal.

'Manchester City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade. Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree', said Ake.

The Dutchman also had words of admiration for Pep Guardiola and his philosophy: 'Pep is a manager admired across the world – what he’s done in the game speaks for itself. The success he’s had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me'.

Finally, the defender made it clear that he was under no illusions about the effort needed to succeed at City. 'I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do. I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware', he said.

Ake joins Ferran Torres in signing for the club ahead of the 2020/21 season, and City fans will be excited to see them in action for the first time in sky-blue in the upcoming months.

(Photo via Manchester City)

-----

