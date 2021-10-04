Confirmed: Every Man City Player Called-Up for International Duty

With the second international break of the season coming up, there will be plenty of Manchester City stars in action for their countries, and here is a comprehensive round-up of all the players jetting off in the coming days!

Manchester City fans are used to seeing most of the club's senior players jetting off to represent their national teams by now, and this international break is set to be no different.

Pep Guardiola's players have been in relentless action since the start of the season, which has led to periods out injured for the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and John Stones among others.

That isn't going to change any time soon, with Manchester City players once again in high demand among their international managers.

Here's a comprehensive round-up of everyone in Manchester City's first-team squad who has been called up for the next batch of international games!

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

England

All five English Manchester City players have received the call from Gareth Southgate once again.

John Stones, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, and Raheem Sterling are all regulars in the Three Lions' starting XI, while Phil Foden returns to the squad after an injury.

Ahead of them are two World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Spain

Another country with multiple Manchester City stars in action is Spain, who have called up Rodrigo, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres once again for a UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy.

All three players have been in constant use for Manchester City this season, and their respective schedules are showing no signs of slowing down as we enter the international break.

Belgium

The other Nations League semi-final is France vs Belgium, and the latter have called up Kevin de Bruyne - as expected - to play in the match.

The final of the UEFA Nations League is currently pencilled in for October 10th, so a face-off between Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City's Spanish lads isn't out of the question.

Portugal

Meanwhile, Portugal have called up three more Manchester City players who have started the season on fire for the Premier League champions - Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo in defence, as well as midfielder Bernardo Silva.

They play Qatar in an international friendly, and Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier; two games A Seleção will be expected to win.

Netherlands

Nathan Aké has been selected in the Netherlands squad, as they face Latvia and Gibraltar in two World Cup qualifying fixtures during the upcoming international break.

Brazil

Outside of Europe, both of Manchester City's Brazilians - Ederson and Gabriel Jesus - have been called up, despite the ongoing situation regarding Covid-19 and travel regulations.

Brazil have games in Venezuela and Colombia lined up.

USA

Zack Steffen is going to travel to his home country to represent the USMNT in three qualifiers, against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama away.

Algeria

Finally, Riyad Mahrez is once again in the Algeria squad to face Niger twice- once at home and once away.

England Youth Call-Ups

Under-21s vs Slovenia and Andorra (2023 European qualifiers)

Cole Palmer

Tommy Doyle

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Under-20s vs Italy and Czech Republic

James Trafford

Josh Wilson-Esbrand

James McAtee

Morgan Rogers



Under-19s vs France, Mexico and Belgium

CJ Egan-Riley

Luke Mbete

Samuel Edozie

Callum Doyle

Under-18s vs Norway and Russia

Jadel Katongo

Rico Lewis

Under-17s vs Armenia, Belarus and Slovakia (Euro Under-17 qualifiers)

True Grant

Nico O’Reilly

Kane Taylor

Isaac Smith

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra