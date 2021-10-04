Confirmed: Every Man City Player Called-Up for International Duty

Manchester City fans are used to seeing most of the club's senior players jetting off to represent their national teams by now, and this international break is set to be no different.
Pep Guardiola's players have been in relentless action since the start of the season, which has led to periods out injured for the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and John Stones among others.
That isn't going to change any time soon, with Manchester City players once again in high demand among their international managers.
Here's a comprehensive round-up of everyone in Manchester City's first-team squad who has been called up for the next batch of international games!
READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor
READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer
England
All five English Manchester City players have received the call from Gareth Southgate once again.
John Stones, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, and Raheem Sterling are all regulars in the Three Lions' starting XI, while Phil Foden returns to the squad after an injury.
Ahead of them are two World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.
Spain
Another country with multiple Manchester City stars in action is Spain, who have called up Rodrigo, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres once again for a UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy.
All three players have been in constant use for Manchester City this season, and their respective schedules are showing no signs of slowing down as we enter the international break.
Belgium
The other Nations League semi-final is France vs Belgium, and the latter have called up Kevin de Bruyne - as expected - to play in the match.
The final of the UEFA Nations League is currently pencilled in for October 10th, so a face-off between Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City's Spanish lads isn't out of the question.
Portugal
Meanwhile, Portugal have called up three more Manchester City players who have started the season on fire for the Premier League champions - Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo in defence, as well as midfielder Bernardo Silva.
They play Qatar in an international friendly, and Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier; two games A Seleção will be expected to win.
Netherlands
Nathan Aké has been selected in the Netherlands squad, as they face Latvia and Gibraltar in two World Cup qualifying fixtures during the upcoming international break.
Brazil
Outside of Europe, both of Manchester City's Brazilians - Ederson and Gabriel Jesus - have been called up, despite the ongoing situation regarding Covid-19 and travel regulations.
Brazil have games in Venezuela and Colombia lined up.
USA
Zack Steffen is going to travel to his home country to represent the USMNT in three qualifiers, against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama away.
Algeria
Finally, Riyad Mahrez is once again in the Algeria squad to face Niger twice- once at home and once away.
England Youth Call-Ups
Under-21s vs Slovenia and Andorra (2023 European qualifiers)
- Cole Palmer
- Tommy Doyle
- Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Under-20s vs Italy and Czech Republic
- James Trafford
- Josh Wilson-Esbrand
- James McAtee
- Morgan Rogers
Under-19s vs France, Mexico and Belgium
- CJ Egan-Riley
- Luke Mbete
- Samuel Edozie
- Callum Doyle
Under-18s vs Norway and Russia
- Jadel Katongo
- Rico Lewis
Under-17s vs Armenia, Belarus and Slovakia (Euro Under-17 qualifiers)
- True Grant
- Nico O’Reilly
- Kane Taylor
- Isaac Smith
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra