Confirmed: Every Manchester City Player Called Up for International Duty Detailed

As a two-week international break kicks in for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad, here is a collated list of all the players that have been selected to represent their respective nations over the next fortnight.

Manchester City are gearing up for one of the most crucial periods of their season, as April offers eight matches across different competitions for a side that still have hopes of securing the Premier League and Champions League.

With a mixture of international friendlies and competitive World Cup play-offs and qualifiers coming up for multiple members of Pep Guardiola's squad, the Manchester City manager will be hoping that he has a full compliment of fit players upon their return in two weeks time.

After returning from international duty, Manchester City face a hugely challenging two-week period, when they face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor, before turning to a Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Afterwards, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City go head-to-head with their fierce Premier League title rivals, as Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool squad travel to the Etihad Stadium, in a match that could have major ramifications on the top-flight title race.

There is then no time for rest, as the squad travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg, with a place in the last-four of Europe's premier club competition up for grabs.

Ahead of the international break, here is a complete list of all the players from Manchester City that will be heading out for international duty over the course of the next fortnight.

England Senior Team

imago1008054252h

Called up: John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.

26/03 @ 17:30: England vs Switzerland

29/03 @ 19:45: England vs Ivory Coast

England U21s

imago1007972070h

Called up: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (on-loan), Tommy Doyle (on-loan).

25/03 @ 19:45: England U21 vs Andorra U21

29/03 @ 19:45: Albania U21 vs England U21

England U20s

imago1007298223h

Called up: James Trafford (on-loan), James McAtee.

25/03 @ 19:30: Poland U20 vs England U20

29/03 @ 19:30: England U20 vs Germany U20

England U19s

imago1001722872h

Called up: Callum Doyle (on-loan), Samuel Edozie, Liam Delap.

23/03 @ 19:30: England U19 vs Republic of Ireland U19

26/03 @ 14:00: England U19 vs Armenia U19

29/03 @ 19:30: England U19 vs Portugal U19

Portugal

imago1006320973h

Called up: Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva.

24/03 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Turkey

Netherlands

imago1008033109h

Called up: Nathan Ake.

26/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Denmark

29/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Germany

Germany

imago1008029828h

Called up: Ilkay Gundogan

26/03 @ 19:45: Germany vs Israel

29/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Germany

Brazil

imago1003796916h

Called up: Ederson.

24/03 @ 23:30: Brazil vs Chile

30/03 @ 00:30: Bolivia vs Brazil

USA

imago1007223680h

Called up: Zack Steffen.

25/03 @ 02:00: Mexico vs USA

28/03 @ 00:00: USA vs Panama

31/03 @ 02:05: Costa Rica vs USA

Spain

imago1008066674h

Called up: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri.

26/03 @ 18:45: Spain vs Albania

29/03 @ 19:45: Spain vs Iceland

Argentina

imago1009503569h

Called up: Julian Alvarez.

25/03 @ 23:30: Argentina vs Venezuela

30/03 @ 00:30: Ecuador vs Argentina

