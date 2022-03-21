Confirmed: Every Manchester City Player Called Up for International Duty Detailed

As a two-week international break kicks in for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad, here is a collated list of all the players that have been selected to represent their respective nations over the next fortnight.

Manchester City are gearing up for one of the most crucial periods of their season, as April offers eight matches across different competitions for a side that still have hopes of securing the Premier League and Champions League.

With a mixture of international friendlies and competitive World Cup play-offs and qualifiers coming up for multiple members of Pep Guardiola's squad, the Manchester City manager will be hoping that he has a full compliment of fit players upon their return in two weeks time.

After returning from international duty, Manchester City face a hugely challenging two-week period, when they face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor, before turning to a Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Afterwards, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City go head-to-head with their fierce Premier League title rivals, as Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool squad travel to the Etihad Stadium, in a match that could have major ramifications on the top-flight title race.

There is then no time for rest, as the squad travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg, with a place in the last-four of Europe's premier club competition up for grabs.

Ahead of the international break, here is a complete list of all the players from Manchester City that will be heading out for international duty over the course of the next fortnight.

England Senior Team

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Called up: John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling. 26/03 @ 17:30: England vs Switzerland 29/03 @ 19:45: England vs Ivory Coast England U21s IMAGO / Sportimage Called up: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (on-loan), Tommy Doyle (on-loan). 25/03 @ 19:45: England U21 vs Andorra U21 29/03 @ 19:45: Albania U21 vs England U21 England U20s IMAGO / PA Images Called up: James Trafford (on-loan), James McAtee. 25/03 @ 19:30: Poland U20 vs England U20 29/03 @ 19:30: England U20 vs Germany U20 England U19s IMAGO / PA Images Called up: Callum Doyle (on-loan), Samuel Edozie, Liam Delap. 23/03 @ 19:30: England U19 vs Republic of Ireland U19 26/03 @ 14:00: England U19 vs Armenia U19 29/03 @ 19:30: England U19 vs Portugal U19 Portugal IMAGO / NurPhoto Called up: Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva. 24/03 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Turkey Netherlands IMAGO / ANP Called up: Nathan Ake. 26/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Denmark 29/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Germany Germany IMAGO / Hrachya Khachatryan Called up: Ilkay Gundogan 26/03 @ 19:45: Germany vs Israel 29/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Germany Brazil IMAGO / Pressinphoto Called up: Ederson. 24/03 @ 23:30: Brazil vs Chile 30/03 @ 00:30: Bolivia vs Brazil USA IMAGO / Icon SMI Called up: Zack Steffen. 25/03 @ 02:00: Mexico vs USA 28/03 @ 00:00: USA vs Panama 31/03 @ 02:05: Costa Rica vs USA Spain IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Called up: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri. 26/03 @ 18:45: Spain vs Albania 29/03 @ 19:45: Spain vs Iceland Argentina IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Called up: Julian Alvarez.

25/03 @ 23:30: Argentina vs Venezuela

30/03 @ 00:30: Ecuador vs Argentina

