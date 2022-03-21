Confirmed: Every Manchester City Player Called Up for International Duty Detailed
Manchester City are gearing up for one of the most crucial periods of their season, as April offers eight matches across different competitions for a side that still have hopes of securing the Premier League and Champions League.
With a mixture of international friendlies and competitive World Cup play-offs and qualifiers coming up for multiple members of Pep Guardiola's squad, the Manchester City manager will be hoping that he has a full compliment of fit players upon their return in two weeks time.
After returning from international duty, Manchester City face a hugely challenging two-week period, when they face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor, before turning to a Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.
Afterwards, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City go head-to-head with their fierce Premier League title rivals, as Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool squad travel to the Etihad Stadium, in a match that could have major ramifications on the top-flight title race.
There is then no time for rest, as the squad travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg, with a place in the last-four of Europe's premier club competition up for grabs.
Read More
Ahead of the international break, here is a complete list of all the players from Manchester City that will be heading out for international duty over the course of the next fortnight.
England Senior Team
Called up: John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.
26/03 @ 17:30: England vs Switzerland
29/03 @ 19:45: England vs Ivory Coast
England U21s
Called up: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (on-loan), Tommy Doyle (on-loan).
25/03 @ 19:45: England U21 vs Andorra U21
29/03 @ 19:45: Albania U21 vs England U21
England U20s
Called up: James Trafford (on-loan), James McAtee.
25/03 @ 19:30: Poland U20 vs England U20
29/03 @ 19:30: England U20 vs Germany U20
England U19s
Called up: Callum Doyle (on-loan), Samuel Edozie, Liam Delap.
23/03 @ 19:30: England U19 vs Republic of Ireland U19
26/03 @ 14:00: England U19 vs Armenia U19
29/03 @ 19:30: England U19 vs Portugal U19
Portugal
Called up: Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva.
24/03 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Turkey
Netherlands
Called up: Nathan Ake.
26/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Denmark
29/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Germany
Germany
Called up: Ilkay Gundogan
26/03 @ 19:45: Germany vs Israel
29/03 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Germany
Brazil
Called up: Ederson.
24/03 @ 23:30: Brazil vs Chile
30/03 @ 00:30: Bolivia vs Brazil
USA
Called up: Zack Steffen.
25/03 @ 02:00: Mexico vs USA
28/03 @ 00:00: USA vs Panama
31/03 @ 02:05: Costa Rica vs USA
Spain
Called up: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri.
26/03 @ 18:45: Spain vs Albania
29/03 @ 19:45: Spain vs Iceland
Argentina
Called up: Julian Alvarez.
25/03 @ 23:30: Argentina vs Venezuela
30/03 @ 00:30: Ecuador vs Argentina
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube