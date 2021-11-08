Confirmed: Every Man City Player Called Up for International Duty
Pep Guardiola's side will be linking up with their nations on a high in the coming days, after comfortably dismantling city rivals Manchester United in a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
The final weekend of domestic action was perfect from a blue perspective - City's win at United, Liverpool's defeat away at West Ham, and Chelsea's home draw with Burnley leaves the reigning champions just two points off the top-flight summit.
Ahead of two weeks of international action, here is a comprehensive round-up of every player that has been called up and what fixtures they are set to content with:
England Senior Team
Called up: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.
Read More
12/11 @ 19:45: England vs Albania
15/11 @ 19:45: San Marino vs England
England U21s
Called up: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (on-loan), Tommy Doyle (on-loan), Cole Palmer.
11/11 @ 19:00: England U21 vs Czech Republic U21
16/11 @ 14:00: Georgia U21 vs England U21
England U20s
Called up: James Trafford (on-loan), Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, James McAtee, Morgan Rogers (on-loan).
11/11 @ 16:00: Portugal U20 vs England U20
Portugal
Called up: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva.
11/11 @ 19:45: Ireland vs Portugal
14/11 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Serbia
Netherlands
Called up: Nathan Ake.
13/11 @ 19:45: Montenegro vs Netherlands
16/11 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Norway
Germany
Called up: Ilkay Gundogan
11/11 @ 19:45: Germany vs Liechtenstein
14/11 @ 17:00: Armenia vs Germany
Brazil
Called up: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus.
12/11 @ 00:30: Brazil vs Colombia
16/11 @ 23:30: Argentina vs Brazil
Ukraine
Called up: Oleksandr Zinchenko.
11/11 @ 17:30: Ukraine vs Bulgaria
16/11 @ 19:45: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine
USA
Called up: Zack Steffen.
13/11 @ 02:10: USA vs Mexico
16/11 @ 22:00: Jamaica vs USA
Spain
Called up: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri.
11/11 @ 19:45: Greece vs Spain
14/11 @ 19:45: Spain vs Sweden
Belgium
Called up: Kevin de Bruyne.
13/11 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Estonia
16/11 @ 19:45: Wales vs Belgium
Algeria
Called up: Riyad Mahrez.
12/11 @ 13:00: Djibouti vs Algeria
16/11 @ 16:00: Algeria vs Burkina Faso
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra