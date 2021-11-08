Confirmed: Every Man City Player Called Up for International Duty

With the third and final international break of the calendar year upon us, there will be plenty of Manchester City stars in action for their respective countries, and here is a comprehensive round-up of all the players jetting off in the coming days!

Pep Guardiola's side will be linking up with their nations on a high in the coming days, after comfortably dismantling city rivals Manchester United in a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The final weekend of domestic action was perfect from a blue perspective - City's win at United, Liverpool's defeat away at West Ham, and Chelsea's home draw with Burnley leaves the reigning champions just two points off the top-flight summit.

Ahead of two weeks of international action, here is a comprehensive round-up of every player that has been called up and what fixtures they are set to content with:

England Senior Team

Called up: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.

12/11 @ 19:45: England vs Albania

15/11 @ 19:45: San Marino vs England

England U21s

Called up: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (on-loan), Tommy Doyle (on-loan), Cole Palmer.

11/11 @ 19:00: England U21 vs Czech Republic U21

16/11 @ 14:00: Georgia U21 vs England U21

England U20s

Called up: James Trafford (on-loan), Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, James McAtee, Morgan Rogers (on-loan).

11/11 @ 16:00: Portugal U20 vs England U20

Portugal

Called up: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva.

11/11 @ 19:45: Ireland vs Portugal

14/11 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Serbia

Netherlands

Called up: Nathan Ake.

13/11 @ 19:45: Montenegro vs Netherlands

16/11 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Norway

Germany

Called up: Ilkay Gundogan

11/11 @ 19:45: Germany vs Liechtenstein

14/11 @ 17:00: Armenia vs Germany

Brazil

Called up: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus.

12/11 @ 00:30: Brazil vs Colombia

16/11 @ 23:30: Argentina vs Brazil

Ukraine

Called up: Oleksandr Zinchenko.

11/11 @ 17:30: Ukraine vs Bulgaria

16/11 @ 19:45: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine

USA

Called up: Zack Steffen.

13/11 @ 02:10: USA vs Mexico

16/11 @ 22:00: Jamaica vs USA

Spain

Called up: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri.

11/11 @ 19:45: Greece vs Spain

14/11 @ 19:45: Spain vs Sweden

Belgium

Called up: Kevin de Bruyne.

13/11 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Estonia

16/11 @ 19:45: Wales vs Belgium

Algeria

Called up: Riyad Mahrez.

12/11 @ 13:00: Djibouti vs Algeria

16/11 @ 16:00: Algeria vs Burkina Faso

