    • November 8, 2021
    Confirmed: Every Man City Player Called Up for International Duty

    With the third and final international break of the calendar year upon us, there will be plenty of Manchester City stars in action for their respective countries, and here is a comprehensive round-up of all the players jetting off in the coming days!
    Pep Guardiola's side will be linking up with their nations on a high in the coming days, after comfortably dismantling city rivals Manchester United in a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

    The final weekend of domestic action was perfect from a blue perspective - City's win at United, Liverpool's defeat away at West Ham, and Chelsea's home draw with Burnley leaves the reigning champions just two points off the top-flight summit.

    Ahead of two weeks of international action, here is a comprehensive round-up of every player that has been called up and what fixtures they are set to content with:

    England Senior Team

    Called up: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.

    12/11 @ 19:45: England vs Albania

    15/11 @ 19:45: San Marino vs England

    England U21s

    Called up: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (on-loan), Tommy Doyle (on-loan), Cole Palmer.

    11/11 @ 19:00: England U21 vs Czech Republic U21

    16/11 @ 14:00: Georgia U21 vs England U21

    England U20s

    Called up: James Trafford (on-loan), Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, James McAtee, Morgan Rogers (on-loan).

    11/11 @ 16:00: Portugal U20 vs England U20

    Portugal

    Called up: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva.

    11/11 @ 19:45: Ireland vs Portugal

    14/11 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Serbia

    Netherlands

    Called up: Nathan Ake.

    13/11 @ 19:45: Montenegro vs Netherlands

    16/11 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Norway

    Germany

    Called up: Ilkay Gundogan

    11/11 @ 19:45: Germany vs Liechtenstein

    14/11 @ 17:00: Armenia vs Germany

    Brazil

    Called up: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus.

    12/11 @ 00:30: Brazil vs Colombia

    16/11 @ 23:30: Argentina vs Brazil

    Ukraine

    Called up: Oleksandr Zinchenko.

    11/11 @ 17:30: Ukraine vs Bulgaria

    16/11 @ 19:45: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Ukraine

    USA

    Called up: Zack Steffen.

    13/11 @ 02:10: USA vs Mexico

    16/11 @ 22:00: Jamaica vs USA

    Spain

    Called up: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri.

    11/11 @ 19:45: Greece vs Spain

    14/11 @ 19:45: Spain vs Sweden

    Belgium

    Called up: Kevin de Bruyne.

    13/11 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Estonia

    16/11 @ 19:45: Wales vs Belgium

    Algeria

    Called up: Riyad Mahrez.

    12/11 @ 13:00: Djibouti vs Algeria

    16/11 @ 16:00: Algeria vs Burkina Faso

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Confirmed: Every Man City Player Called Up for International Duty

