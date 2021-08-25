Confirmed: Harry Kane To Remain At Tottenham, Ending Man City Pursuit

Manchester City's number one target Harry Kane will remain at Spurs, after the player confirmed a flurry of reports suggesting that the 28 year-old would be unable to make a move this summer.

The England and Spurs captain had been linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer, with Kane widely considered to have been the Blues' number one replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The Premier League Champions saw a £100 million bid for the England striker rejected in June, with reports having suggested that City were preparing to return with a €150 million bid in the next week.

However, Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that Manchester City had seen a second bid of €150 million rejected, as the journalist said that Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy was turning down "every approach" from City for Harry Kane.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

In a dramatic turn of events, it was further reported by Alasdair Gold and Sami Mokbel that the 28 year-old is preparing to remain at the North London club for the remainder of the season.

Gold reported that Harry Kane had "accepted" that he will "likely" remain with Spurs, while Sami Mokbel exclusively reported that Kane is "ready to accept" that he will be staying at Tottenham this season.

The Blues, who opted not to renew the contract of all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero last summer, had been confident of completing a deal for the England striker, with City having been described as "undeterred" in their pursuit of last years Premier League Golden Boot winner on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

However, Harry Kane himself has confirmed reports that he will be remaining at his boyhood club, as the 29 year-old tweeted "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success" on Wednesday afternoon.

City now face the prospect of not having a recognised striker for the season, although they have been linked with Dusan Vlahovic and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past week.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra