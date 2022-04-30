Confirmed Line-Ups: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City have travelled to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Following Liverpool's victory against Newcastle United at lunchtime, Manchester City know only three points will restore their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues are fresh from their thrilling 4-3 victory against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg, with the intense 90 minutes bound to impact the team's fitness.

In the reverse fixture this season, City demolished Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium, but Elland Road is now under new management in the form of American, Jesse Marsch.

Before a huge clash, Pep Guardiola and Jesse Marsch have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Premier League action this afternoon!

Leeds United IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Starting XI: TBC Substitutes: TBC Manchester City IMAGO / NurPhoto Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Aké; Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish; Jesus, Sterling, Foden. Substitutes: Steffen, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, McAtee. IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola confirmed in Friday's pre-match press conference that John Stones and Kyle Walker were still both unavailable for selection.

Joao Cancelo is back from his suspension in midweek, with Nathan Aké also recovering from a slight ankle knock picked up against Brighton and Hove Albion.

With it looking more and more likely City will have to win their remaining five Premier League games to be crowned champions, Guardiola will know how crucial this game against a stubborn Leeds side really is.

