Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig (Champions League)

Manchester City welcome RB Leipzig to the Etihad Stadium in their opening fixture of this season's Champions League group-stage on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions are on a three-match winning streak after claiming a narrow win away at Leicester City at the weekend.

After a dodgy start to the season, Pep Guardiola's side will be keen to get off to a positive start in the new European campaign after suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final against Chelsea in May.

RB Leipzig, who suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Saturday, will be looking to cause an upset in the east side of Manchester ahead of their Bundesliga clash against FC Köln later this week.

Here are the confirmed teams from Wednesday's Champions League opener-

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish

Substitutes: Carson, Walker, Lavia, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden, Palmer, Sterling, Jesus

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Mukiele, Angelino; Adams, Laimer; Olmo, Forsberg, Nkunku; Andre Silva

Substitutes: Martinez, Simakan, Haidara, Poulsen, Szoboszlai, Brobbey, Gvardiol, Moriba, Henrichs, Kampl

